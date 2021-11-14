Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) to Hold

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aptinyx Inc. is a bio-pharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of NYX-2925, NYX-783 and NYX-458 which are in clinical stage. Aptinyx Inc. is based in IL, United States. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Wednesday.

Aptinyx stock opened at $2.46 on Friday. Aptinyx has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $4.73. The stock has a market cap of $166.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.56. The company has a current ratio of 21.07, a quick ratio of 39.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Aptinyx will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APTX. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Aptinyx during the second quarter worth about $1,557,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptinyx in the second quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aptinyx in the second quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 21.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 599,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 106,559 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 6.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,808,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 105,945 shares during the period. 52.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

