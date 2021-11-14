Zacks Investment Research Upgrades BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BridgeBio Pharma Inc. discovers, develops and innovates drugs for genetic diseases. The Company’s product platform consists of Mendelian, Oncology and Gene therapy. Its product pipeline includes BBP-265, BBP-831, BBP-631 and BBP-454 which are in clinical stage. BridgeBio Pharma Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BBIO. Mizuho reissued a buy rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Bank of America upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.67.

BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $47.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 0.77. BridgeBio Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $41.43 and a fifty-two week high of $73.50.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.15). BridgeBio Pharma had a negative return on equity of 805.16% and a negative net margin of 939.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.12 million. BridgeBio Pharma’s revenue was down 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.68 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 21.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,329,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,943 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 215.3% during the 1st quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 2,090,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,191 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,873,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,648 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 15.7% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 7,756,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,827,000 after buying an additional 1,050,660 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 3,817.6% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,013,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,446,000 after buying an additional 987,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

