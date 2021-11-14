Zacks Investment Research Upgrades DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) to Buy

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.56% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “DT Midstream Inc. is an owner, operator and developer of natural gas interstate and intrastate pipelines; storage and gathering systems and compression, treatment and surface facilities. DT Midstream Inc. is based in DETROIT. “

Get DT Midstream alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DTM. Mizuho lifted their price target on DT Midstream from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on DT Midstream in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised DT Midstream from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on DT Midstream from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on DT Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.13.

Shares of DT Midstream stock opened at $49.30 on Friday. DT Midstream has a 12 month low of $38.21 and a 12 month high of $50.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.17.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect that DT Midstream will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in DT Midstream during the second quarter worth about $1,819,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in DT Midstream during the second quarter worth about $387,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in DT Midstream during the second quarter worth about $8,428,000. Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought a new position in DT Midstream during the second quarter worth about $1,856,000. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in DT Midstream during the second quarter worth about $2,737,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.12% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DT Midstream (DTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.