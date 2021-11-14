Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) to “Buy”

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.93% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of Sodium Thiosulfate for the prevention of ototoxicity from cisplatin in pediatric patients. The Company’s products include Eniluracil and Sodium Thiosulfate (STS). Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc., is based in United States. “

Get Fennec Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $247.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.37 and a beta of -0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.86 and its 200 day moving average is $7.53. The company has a quick ratio of 33.11, a current ratio of 33.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $10.08.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 11,170 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $338,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 137.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 13,244 shares during the period. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $881,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 359.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 9,680 shares during the period. 46.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fennec Pharmaceuticals (FENC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.