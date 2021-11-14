ZB Token (ZB) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $7.74 Million

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 14th. ZB Token has a market capitalization of $172.78 million and approximately $7.74 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZB Token coin can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000582 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ZB Token has traded 35.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00051454 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.03 or 0.00220248 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00010871 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.18 or 0.00086181 BTC.

ZB Token Profile

ZB Token is a coin. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 coins. ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZB Token’s official website is www.zb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “

ZB Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZB Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

