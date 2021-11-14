Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Hall Laurie J Trustee

Hall Laurie J Trustee lowered its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 7.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 67.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 153.6% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 47.9% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $591.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 1.60. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $333.06 and a 12-month high of $614.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $547.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $534.21.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $582.71.

In other news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 279 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.14, for a total transaction of $159,348.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,030.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total value of $3,835,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,855 shares of company stock worth $5,197,888. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

