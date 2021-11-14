Zenvia (ZENV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 16th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Zenvia stock opened at $11.57 on Friday. Zenvia has a 1 year low of $9.49 and a 1 year high of $20.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.71.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZENV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zenvia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Zenvia in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.80 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Zenvia in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Zenvia from $35.00 to $30.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.

