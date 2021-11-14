Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.320-$7.470 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.82 billion-$7.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.05 billion.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Zimmer Biomet from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $179.77.

Shares of ZBH stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $132.38. 1,613,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469,669. Zimmer Biomet has a fifty-two week low of $130.26 and a fifty-two week high of $180.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 24.68%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

