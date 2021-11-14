Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.320-$7.470 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.82 billion-$7.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.05 billion.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $132.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,613,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,669. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20. Zimmer Biomet has a twelve month low of $130.26 and a twelve month high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.23 and a 200-day moving average of $154.55.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 24.68%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZBH. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink restated an outperform rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $179.77.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

