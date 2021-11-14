Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have commented on ZFSVF shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, September 6th.

OTCMKTS ZFSVF traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $438.10. 53 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298. Zurich Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $379.50 and a 12 month high of $453.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $430.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $421.90.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses. The Property and Casualty Regions segment provides motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses on both a local and global basis.

