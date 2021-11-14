ZUSD Trading Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (ZUSD)

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 14th. ZUSD has a market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $33,201.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZUSD has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One ZUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001550 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001549 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.54 or 0.00072074 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.43 or 0.00073456 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.42 or 0.00096666 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64,737.23 or 1.00260820 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,579.80 or 0.07092895 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About ZUSD

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

ZUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

