$0.06 EPS Expected for KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for KAR Auction Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.03. KAR Auction Services posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 700%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for KAR Auction Services.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $535.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.94 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 6.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KAR. TheStreet lowered KAR Auction Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KAR Auction Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000.

Shares of NYSE KAR traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,863. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 1,502.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.72. KAR Auction Services has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $20.85.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

See Also: Key terms to understand channel trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KAR Auction Services (KAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.