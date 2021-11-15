$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Scientific Games’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $0.69. Scientific Games reported earnings per share of ($0.59) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 113.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scientific Games will report full year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $2.37. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Scientific Games.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $539.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.57 million. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 6.39%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SGMS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Scientific Games in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Scientific Games during the 1st quarter worth $308,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Scientific Games by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Scientific Games by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 253,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,710,000 after buying an additional 27,491 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SGMS traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,395. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.26 and a beta of 1.92. Scientific Games has a 52 week low of $33.31 and a 52 week high of $90.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.11.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

