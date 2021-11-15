-$0.09 EPS Expected for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) will announce ($0.09) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Neptune Wellness Solutions’ earnings. Neptune Wellness Solutions posted earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Neptune Wellness Solutions.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NEPT shares. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$4.00 to C$1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Desjardins cut their price target on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$1.10 to C$1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 2,047.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,005,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865,906 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 53.2% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 834,504 shares during the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $2,311,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 169.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,151,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 723,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 256.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 503,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 361,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.48. 3,812,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,140,194. The firm has a market cap of $80.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $3.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.85.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

