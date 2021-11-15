-$0.10 EPS Expected for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) will post ($0.10) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Plug Power’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Plug Power posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plug Power will report full-year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.36). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Plug Power.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PLUG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Plug Power from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Plug Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Plug Power from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded Plug Power from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Plug Power from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.16.

NASDAQ PLUG traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.38. 643,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,255,855. Plug Power has a one year low of $18.47 and a one year high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a current ratio of 17.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.10. The company has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.79 and a beta of 1.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the third quarter valued at about $1,743,000. LNZ Capital LP purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Plug Power by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 169,009 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 112.1% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 38,508 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 20,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the third quarter valued at about $9,695,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

