-$0.14 EPS Expected for Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Caladrius Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.16). Caladrius Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Caladrius Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.39). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Caladrius Biosciences.

Get Caladrius Biosciences alerts:

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CLBS shares. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Caladrius Biosciences from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caladrius Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 9,628 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 239.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 14,885 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 46.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 20,498 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 199.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 40,958 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences during the second quarter worth $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLBS stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.35. Caladrius Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $4.89.

Caladrius Biosciences Company Profile

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in development of cell therapies for select cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes CLBS12, CLBS14, CLBS16 and CLBS03. The company was founded on September 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.

Featured Story: Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Caladrius Biosciences (CLBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Caladrius Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caladrius Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.