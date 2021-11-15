$0.21 EPS Expected for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.27. Corcept Therapeutics posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $1.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Corcept Therapeutics.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $96.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.75 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 20.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CORT. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $535,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,513.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $162,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 111,694 shares of company stock worth $2,310,721. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 5.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 16.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 639.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 6.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 72,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. 67.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CORT opened at $23.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.69. Corcept Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.36 and a 1-year high of $31.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.99.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

