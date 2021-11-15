-$0.25 EPS Expected for Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.25) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Forte Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.11). The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forte Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.00). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.40). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Forte Biosciences.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.18).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities cut shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley cut shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Chardan Capital cut Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.13.

In related news, insider Paul A. Wagner sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,279,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,563,863.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Forte Biosciences by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 9,570 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Forte Biosciences by 1.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Forte Biosciences by 131.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 22,400 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Forte Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,133,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Forte Biosciences by 442.2% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 31,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 25,884 shares in the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Forte Biosciences stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,808. Forte Biosciences has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $7.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.43.

About Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on dermatology. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis. The company was founded by Paul A.

