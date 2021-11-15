$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ACM Research’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.38. ACM Research posted earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that ACM Research will report full-year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ACM Research.

Get ACM Research alerts:

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $67.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.20 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark raised shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on ACM Research from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

In other news, Director Yinan Xiang sold 26,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.12, for a total value of $2,265,213.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total transaction of $410,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $410,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,748 shares of company stock worth $5,663,228 over the last ninety days. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACMR. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ACM Research by 2.3% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ACM Research by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in ACM Research by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in ACM Research in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACMR traded up $4.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.33. The company had a trading volume of 4,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,707. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 75.46 and a beta of 0.55. ACM Research has a 52-week low of $60.84 and a 52-week high of $144.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACM Research (ACMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.