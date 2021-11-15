$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) will post $0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Guess?’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.42. Guess? reported earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guess? will report full-year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $2.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.21. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Guess?.

Get Guess? alerts:

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $628.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.60 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 34.26% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

GES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Guess? from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guess? from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

NYSE GES traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $22.20. 24,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,896. Guess? has a 52-week low of $13.15 and a 52-week high of $31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.51%.

Guess? announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Guess? by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Guess? by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 316,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,656,000 after buying an additional 53,464 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in Guess? by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 38,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 18,593 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Guess? by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Guess? by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 141,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after buying an additional 26,777 shares during the period. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guess? (GES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.