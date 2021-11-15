$0.53 EPS Expected for Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) to report earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.54. Central Valley Community Bancorp reported earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.28. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 35.29%. The company had revenue of $20.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.33 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVCY. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $4,855,000. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $4,357,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $4,312,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $2,326,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 745.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 100,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 88,868 shares during the period. 46.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CVCY opened at $21.44 on Friday. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.62 and a 12 month high of $23.83. The stock has a market cap of $257.02 million, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

