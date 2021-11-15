$0.53 EPS Expected for Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2021

Brokerages expect Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) to report earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.54. Central Valley Community Bancorp reported earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.28. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 35.29%. The company had revenue of $20.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.33 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVCY. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $4,855,000. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $4,357,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $4,312,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $2,326,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 745.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 100,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 88,868 shares during the period. 46.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CVCY opened at $21.44 on Friday. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.62 and a 12 month high of $23.83. The stock has a market cap of $257.02 million, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.