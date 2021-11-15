-$0.88 EPS Expected for iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) to post earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for iRobot’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.69) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.99). iRobot posted earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 204.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that iRobot will report full-year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $3.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow iRobot.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $440.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.04 million. iRobot had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on IRBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut iRobot to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iRobot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

IRBT stock opened at $89.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.27. iRobot has a twelve month low of $74.01 and a twelve month high of $197.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.72.

In other iRobot news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,000,009.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Keith Hartsfield sold 4,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total value of $337,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in iRobot by 13.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iRobot by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iRobot by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of iRobot by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iRobot by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

