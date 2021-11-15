$1.35 Billion in Sales Expected for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) This Quarter

Analysts expect First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to report sales of $1.35 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.38 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.33 billion. First Republic Bank posted sales of $1.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 13th.

On average, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full year sales of $5.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 billion to $5.16 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.64 billion to $5.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Republic Bank.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FRC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Republic Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRC. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $219.76. 483,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 750,533. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $206.54 and its 200-day moving average is $197.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $128.60 and a fifty-two week high of $222.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.14%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Republic Bank (FRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.