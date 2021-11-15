$1.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) to announce $1.38 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Crocs’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.43 and the lowest is $1.31. Crocs reported earnings per share of $1.06 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crocs will report full-year earnings of $7.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.52 to $7.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $9.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.49 to $10.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Crocs.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The textile maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.59. Crocs had a return on equity of 142.28% and a net margin of 35.27%. The business had revenue of $625.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CROX shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Crocs from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Crocs from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. B. Riley increased their price target on Crocs from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Crocs from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price target (up previously from $151.00) on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crocs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.00.

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $180.57 on Monday. Crocs has a one year low of $55.85 and a one year high of $182.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.41.

In other news, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 2,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total transaction of $322,582.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.19, for a total value of $1,801,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,108 shares of company stock valued at $6,766,943 over the last quarter. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Crocs by 97.6% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 95,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,096,000 after purchasing an additional 47,029 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crocs by 495.4% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 88,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,329,000 after purchasing an additional 73,751 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Crocs by 1,586.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 303,874 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,407,000 after purchasing an additional 285,854 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Crocs by 30.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 200,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,339,000 after purchasing an additional 46,543 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Crocs by 16.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 952,458 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,980,000 after purchasing an additional 137,207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

