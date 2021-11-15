$1.49 Billion in Sales Expected for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) will post sales of $1.49 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cerner’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.51 billion and the lowest is $1.47 billion. Cerner reported sales of $1.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Cerner will report full year sales of $5.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.78 billion to $5.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.02 billion to $6.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cerner.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Cerner had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

CERN has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a report on Sunday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN traded down $1.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.91. 1,746,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,422,765. Cerner has a 1-year low of $67.96 and a 1-year high of $84.20. The company has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Cerner’s payout ratio is 51.16%.

In other Cerner news, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $697,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 601.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 85.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

