$1.90 Billion in Sales Expected for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) will report sales of $1.90 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Avantor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.87 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.95 billion. Avantor posted sales of $1.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avantor will report full year sales of $7.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.34 billion to $7.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.76 billion to $8.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Avantor.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS.

AVTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Avantor from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Avantor from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Avantor from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Avantor from $62.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.61.

NYSE:AVTR traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.49. 133,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,079,109. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.22 and a 200 day moving average of $36.94. Avantor has a twelve month low of $25.57 and a twelve month high of $44.37. The company has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.70.

In related news, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $3,881,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,279,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,651,457.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 141,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $5,986,881.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 558,683 shares of company stock valued at $22,534,592 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 17.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 8,677 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 219.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 358,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,375,000 after buying an additional 246,366 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 50.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 5,749 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 34.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 62.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 71,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 27,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avantor (AVTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.