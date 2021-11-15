1,000 Shares in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 3.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quaker Chemical stock opened at $270.40 on Monday. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 52 week low of $223.19 and a 52 week high of $301.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.07. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $449.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KWR. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Quaker Chemical in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.50.

In related news, Director Dieter Laininger sold 2,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.23, for a total transaction of $758,805.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP L Wilbert Platzer sold 673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.27, for a total value of $181,218.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Corp. is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

