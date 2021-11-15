$107.55 Million in Sales Expected for CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) will report sales of $107.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CorePoint Lodging’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $106.34 million and the highest estimate coming in at $108.76 million. CorePoint Lodging reported sales of $86.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging will report full-year sales of $479.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $472.96 million to $486.48 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $479.41 million, with estimates ranging from $470.32 million to $488.49 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CorePoint Lodging.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.54. CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 6.05%.

CPLG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LDR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CorePoint Lodging during the 2nd quarter worth $347,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 884,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,460,000 after buying an additional 26,723 shares in the last quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP acquired a new position in CorePoint Lodging in the 1st quarter worth $2,623,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in CorePoint Lodging in the 1st quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in CorePoint Lodging in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. 84.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CPLG traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.56. The stock had a trading volume of 420,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,028. The stock has a market cap of $909.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.94 and a beta of 1.88. CorePoint Lodging has a twelve month low of $5.94 and a twelve month high of $18.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.32.

CorePoint Lodging Company Profile

CorePoint Lodging, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of midscale and upper-midscale select service hotels. Its portfolio includes hotels located near employment centers, airports and major travel thoroughfares. The company was founded on May 8, 2017 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

