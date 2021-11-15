11,200 Shares in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:KVSB) Acquired by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:KVSB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Coe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at $372,000.

In related news, major shareholder Vinod Khosla acquired 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ KVSB opened at $11.12 on Monday. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $11.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.41.

About Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

