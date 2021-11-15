$153.01 Million in Sales Expected for Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) to announce sales of $153.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $164.74 million and the lowest is $140.02 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping posted sales of $55.59 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 175.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will report full year sales of $481.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $468.43 million to $493.14 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $458.53 million, with estimates ranging from $435.00 million to $496.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.21. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The firm had revenue of $153.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.09) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EGLE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.67.

EGLE opened at $39.55 on Monday. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $15.38 and a fifty-two week high of $56.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.07. The company has a market capitalization of $537.52 million, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.23%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 161.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 10.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. 77.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

