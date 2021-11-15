$153.35 Million in Sales Expected for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) will report sales of $153.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $150.30 million to $155.30 million. Sabra Health Care REIT posted sales of $152.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full year sales of $594.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $571.00 million to $612.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $644.79 million, with estimates ranging from $619.20 million to $657.18 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sabra Health Care REIT.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.32). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBRA. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Truist Financial upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $14.75 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.05 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52-week low of $14.06 and a 52-week high of $19.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.14%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is -545.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 20,726 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 768.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,384,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,429 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 267.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 83,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 60,468 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 546,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,945,000 after buying an additional 34,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 435,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,933,000 after buying an additional 142,901 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

