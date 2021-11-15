1,560,281 Shares in Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,560,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,966,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.13% of Lightning eMotors as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Lightning eMotors during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lightning eMotors during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors in the 2nd quarter valued at $401,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors in the 2nd quarter valued at $939,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

ZEV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lightning eMotors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Lightning eMotors in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Lightning eMotors in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Lightning eMotors from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of ZEV stock opened at $8.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 19.33, a current ratio of 20.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Lightning eMotors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $17.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.68.

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 million. Equities analysts forecast that Lightning eMotors, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors.

