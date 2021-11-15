156,413 Shares in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) Bought by Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 156,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,010,000. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owned about 3.13% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 874.0% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA QQQM opened at $162.96 on Monday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a one year low of $118.36 and a one year high of $164.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.23.

