1,651 Shares in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Purchased by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Moderna by 6.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,949,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,997,000 after acquiring an additional 112,251 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,224,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 159,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,448,000 after purchasing an additional 16,571 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,529,000. 55.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRNA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.50.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $231.19 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $354.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.40. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.22 and a 52-week high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $93.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.32.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.13, for a total value of $3,931,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,619,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,712,168.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total transaction of $3,663,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,152,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,217,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 396,250 shares of company stock worth $145,265,165. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

