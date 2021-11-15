$18.34 Billion in Sales Expected for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) will post $18.34 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.02 billion and the lowest is $17.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company posted sales of $17.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, January 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will report full-year sales of $75.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $74.52 billion to $76.65 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $71.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $70.47 billion to $71.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Wells Fargo & Company.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 188.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 88,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after buying an additional 58,100 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,427,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,353,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,589,000 after purchasing an additional 10,724 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 260,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,809,000 after purchasing an additional 12,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 24,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.08. 20,101,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,558,713. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $24.39 and a fifty-two week high of $52.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

