$182.22 Million in Sales Expected for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS) to report $182.22 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CCC Intelligent Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $181.74 million and the highest is $182.70 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions will report full year sales of $680.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $677.60 million to $683.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $753.64 million, with estimates ranging from $744.11 million to $758.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CCC Intelligent Solutions.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $15.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $166.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.00 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup assumed coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of CCCS stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.88. 16,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,478. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $16.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $297,000.

