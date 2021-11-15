1832 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 1,260 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEF. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,481,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $402,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,580 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,478,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $401,719,000 after buying an additional 1,679,727 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,734,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,124,212,000 after buying an additional 932,848 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,734,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,855,000 after buying an additional 717,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dow Chemical Co. DE bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,407,000.

IEF opened at $114.62 on Monday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $112.78 and a 12 month high of $120.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.70.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.081 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

