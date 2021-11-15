1832 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,036 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in SAP were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 3.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,864,440 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,245,099,000 after buying an additional 272,099 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in SAP by 33.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,450,387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $203,722,000 after purchasing an additional 362,251 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in SAP by 41.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,126,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,227,000 after purchasing an additional 332,017 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in SAP by 3.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 894,064 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,782,000 after purchasing an additional 33,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in SAP by 6.9% during the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 720,554 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,209,000 after purchasing an additional 46,344 shares during the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SAP alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SAP shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (up from $162.00) on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.67.

NYSE:SAP opened at $142.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.09. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $115.70 and a 52 week high of $151.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.06.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $8.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 20.82%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SAP SE will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.