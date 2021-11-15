1832 Asset Management L.P. Grows Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 437 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,660,000 after buying an additional 23,882,446 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,610.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,244,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,738,000 after buying an additional 3,124,559 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 224.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,412,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054,250 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 231.6% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,625,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,786 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4,954.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,011,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,255 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $469.16 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $355.49 and a 1 year high of $472.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $450.02 and its 200-day moving average is $438.38.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

