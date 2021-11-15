1832 Asset Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 43,727 Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 43,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,607,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STEM. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Stem during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,574,000. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stem during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,927,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stem during the first quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stem during the second quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stem in the second quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors own 40.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CRO Alan Russo sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $212,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $117,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 108,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,135. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

STEM stock opened at $24.75 on Monday. Stem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $51.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.93.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.12.

STEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Stem in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Stem in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

Stem Company Profile

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

