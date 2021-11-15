1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 177,100 Shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

1832 Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 79,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 177,100 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors were worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HQH. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors stock opened at $25.33 on Monday. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a one year low of $21.29 and a one year high of $28.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%. This is a positive change from Tekla Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th.

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry including biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Its objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation through investments in companies in the healthcare industry. The company was founded on October 31, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

