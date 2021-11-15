1,947 Shares in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Purchased by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% during the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 950.0% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $130.51 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $123.51 and a 52-week high of $131.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.76.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

