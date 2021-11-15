1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Price Target Cut to $20.00

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on 1stdibs.Com from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.00.

Get 1stdibs.Com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DIBS opened at $14.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.97. 1stdibs.Com has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $35.46.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts anticipate that 1stdibs.Com will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David S. Rosenblatt acquired 6,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $109,723.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,464,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,198,440.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. 45.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 1stdibs.Com

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for 1stdibs.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1stdibs.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.