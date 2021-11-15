20,000 Shares in CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.10% of CVRx as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVRX. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CVRx during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CVRx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in CVRx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in CVRx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in CVRx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of CVRx in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of CVRx in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CVRx in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of CVRx in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.22 target price for the company.

CVRx stock opened at $18.48 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.29. The company has a current ratio of 20.42, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CVRx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $29.00.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.08. On average, research analysts expect that CVRx, Inc. will post -4.01 EPS for the current year.

CVRx, Inc develops an implantable technology for the treatment of high blood pressure/hypertension and heart failure patients. It offers BAROSTIM NEO, a neuro-modulation therapy that triggers the body's natural reflex to regulate blood pressure and the underlying causes of the progression of heart failure, which is delivered through a long-lasting implant system, and customized to each patient's individual therapy needs.

