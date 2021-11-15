24,500 Shares in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Acquired by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic bought a new position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 24,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,830,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $158,475,000 after acquiring an additional 45,534 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 436,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,795,000 after acquiring an additional 20,282 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ES opened at $81.95 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.08. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $76.64 and a 52 week high of $94.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.36.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 70.06%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.43.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

