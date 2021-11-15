27221 (LGO.V) (CVE:LGO) Price Target Lowered to C$23.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

27221 (LGO.V) (CVE:LGO) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of 27221 (LGO.V) from C$25.00 to C$21.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday.

27221 has a fifty-two week low of C$0.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.81.

Largo Resources Ltd. is a natural resource development and exploration company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of mining and exploration properties located in Brazil and Canada. The Company operates through two segments: mine properties, and exploration and evaluation properties.

