28,834 Shares in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Bought by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 28,834 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the first quarter worth $68,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 26.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,099 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 245.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,448 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.40.

Shares of NYSE:FBC opened at $48.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.56. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.51 and a 52 week high of $56.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.51 and a 200 day moving average of $47.17.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.93 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 30.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 10.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 2.14%.

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

