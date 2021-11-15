3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX) Short Interest Up 1,290.5% in October

3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 146,000 shares, a growth of 1,290.5% from the October 14th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,457,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DDDX traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.13. 347,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,265. 3DX Industries has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.12.

3DX Industries Company Profile

3DX Industries, Inc is a precision manufacturing company, which produces products using additive and subtractive manufacturing processes. It manufactures consumer and corporate products using an additive manufacturing method through 3D Metal printing technology and conventional precision manufacturing processes.

