3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX) Short Interest Up 1,290.5% in October

3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 146,000 shares, a growth of 1,290.5% from the October 14th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,457,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:DDDX traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.13. 347,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,265. 3DX Industries has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.12.
3DX Industries Company Profile
