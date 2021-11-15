$441.09 Million in Sales Expected for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) will announce sales of $441.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $442.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $437.90 million. Patterson-UTI Energy reported sales of $220.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 99.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will report full-year sales of $1.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Patterson-UTI Energy.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.31% and a negative net margin of 35.92%. The firm had revenue of $357.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PTEN shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.25 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.39.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 98.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 155,911 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 262,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 10,779 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,016,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,421,000 after purchasing an additional 261,077 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 3,305.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 10,576 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 14.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 108,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 13,430 shares during the period. 92.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PTEN traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.55. 81,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,274,621. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.82 and a 200-day moving average of $8.69. Patterson-UTI Energy has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $11.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently -3.76%.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

