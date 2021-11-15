$472.25 Million in Sales Expected for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) will announce sales of $472.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $476.50 million and the lowest is $468.00 million. Jack Henry & Associates reported sales of $422.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full-year sales of $1.91 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Jack Henry & Associates.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 17.96%. The business had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JKHY shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Compass Point increased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.86.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $157.00. 429,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,935. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1 year low of $141.65 and a 1 year high of $179.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.44 and a 200-day moving average of $166.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.69%.

In other news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson bought 169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $175.12 per share, with a total value of $29,595.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 7.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 351,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,433,000 after purchasing an additional 24,931 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 218,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,699,000 after acquiring an additional 9,694 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 12.4% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,837,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,990,000 after acquiring an additional 313,011 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 9.5% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter valued at $4,593,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

